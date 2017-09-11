Small town’s heart reborn



Categories:

Tags:

EVERTON’S community hub was officially reopened last week after the completion of its upgrades.

The refurbishments to Everton Public Hall included improvements to the supper room, hall and the provision of accessible amenities and parking to create a vibrant, welcoming and convenient community hub.

The final project cost was $344,077, with $196,000 contributed from Regional Development Victoria, $130,152 from the Rural City of Wangaratta, Everton Hall and Sports Complex committee of management $12,500 and in-kind of $5425.

Julie Allen, Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Ken Clarke and Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) highlighted the hall’s central role in Everton’s rich history, providing a vast array of community groups with a gathering place.

Everton Public Hall was opened for the first time in 1899 after only four months of construction.

Community groups including the Everton Tennis Club, Everton Primary School, the local CFA and the Wangaratta Historical Society will utilise the refurbished facilities.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...