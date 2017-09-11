Magpies storm past Hawks



A PYHSICAL and hungry Wangaratta Magpies side hunted in packs to win through to a preliminary final next weekend by downing Wangaratta Rovers by 39 points at John Foord Oval yesterday.

The intensity of the match was razor sharp as one would expect of a Wangaratta derby, with the side that settled into their groove first ultimately going to be the team that hit the scoreboard early.

Wangaratta fired first with 3.3 to 0.3 in the first quarter with relentless tackling pressure opening up the Magpies’ run and carry.

The one-two punch of Aidan Simonetti and Lochie Hourigan held firm the Magpies’ defence and setting up a number of attacking plays on the rebound.

The Magpies weren’t done there and lifted their pressure and will to chase further in the second quarter and were able to pile on 5.3 to 2.1 to take control of the game at the long break.

The fight for a preliminary final was well and truly on in the second half as the Hawks hit the ground running.

