Magpies make it a thriller



Categories:

Tags:

A CHANCE to qualify early for the grand final has gone begging for Wangaratta as Albury pulled ahead with three minutes to go to secure a breathtaking seven-point win in the Ovens and Murray second semi final.

Relentless pressure, heavy tackling and the ability of both sides to affect a turnover set up a thrilling finals match on Saturday at John Flower Oval.

But it was a distinct lack of polish in response to the Tigers’ pressure that saw the Magpies down by as much as 27 points halfway through the third term.

The high-scoring Albury juggernaut found its groove and punished any and all Wangaratta mistakes booting seven goals to three in a dominant second quarter.

Wangaratta’s cause was hurt further with Dylan Van Berlo, who was the Magpies’ best player to quarter time, leaving the field to never return with his troublesome hamstring flaring up.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...