Lesson learnt for Tigers



Categories:

Tags:

GLENROWAN co-coach Nigel Robinson was breathing a sigh of relief after Saturday’s heart-stopper at Tarrawingee.

The Kelly Tigers very nearly surrendered a 45-point lead in the final stanza of the preliminary final, with the margin reduced to just six points before Mat Duffy put the finishing touch on a 13-point victory.

The pulsating last quarter brought the crowd into the game after most had thought the match as good as over at the final change.

Robinson said afterwards that he had been stunned by the Bulldogs’ revival.

“It was good for the fans I suppose – at least they got something good to watch,” Robinson said.

“If we had just rolled over them in the last quarter it wouldn’t have been a great spectacle.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...