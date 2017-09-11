Kelly a shoulder to lean on



WANGARATTA mum Kelly Harwood was forced to turn to Canadian and British support groups for parents of children with sensory processing disorders when she couldn’t find any locally.

But she wants to change that to help others.

She recently signed up for the Alpine Valleys Community Leadership Program (AVCLP) to develop a support group in Wangaratta so other families can have access to support close to home.

“I remember how lost I felt, I couldn’t find anything here that could help me,” she said.

“My mother is one of those people who always gives back and now my son, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, is doing so well I think it’s time for me to give back.

“If I can help two or three other mums and dads, that’s absolutely fantastic.”

