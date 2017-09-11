Boorhaman in the top 10 for kids



THE Boorhaman Hotel was presented an award on Friday for finishing in the top 10 hotel fundraisers for this year’s Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

The hotel finished 10th in the ranking after it raised $16,717.

It was one of three north eastern Victorian townships that finished in the top 10, along with the Bundalong Tavern at seven after raising $22,487 and the Tungamah Hotel at number eight with $21,340.

The Boorhaman Hotel raised the money in a night of activities at the pub/brewery on Good Friday and in the tins that sat on the bar throughout the year.

Publican Greg Fanning said the evening included an auction of donated goods.

“One year a bloke brought his parents up here and saw the auction,” Greg said.

“He wanted to know what it was for…and he’s been back every year since with a boot full of things to be auctioned.”

