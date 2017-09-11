A great escape



A SPIRITED comeback from the Bulldogs made for a nail-biting finish, but ultimately Tarrawingee was powerless to halt Glenrowan’s march to a fifth straight grand final.

The Kelly Tigers appeared set to charge through in emphatic fashion after dominating the third quarter and heading into the final stanza with a 45-point lead.

Nick Lawrence, Karl Norman, Joel Bihun and Gus Gray were winning the ball at will in the middle, while Mat Duffy, Matt Robinson, Jordy Hansted and Nick Hearn were all looking dangerous in attack.

With Max Scott, Lachie Cohen, Josh Garland and Fraser Elliott on top down back, Glenrowan surged ahead of the Bulldogs from halfway through the second term.

Tarrawingee had started well, with Hugh Amery, Xavier Norden and Trevor Edwards the standouts as the lead changed hands 10 times during the first 45 minutes of play.

But as the clock ticked into time on in the second quarter it was the Tigers who took the upper hand.

