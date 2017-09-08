Time for change



IT took six seasons to get back into the finals and now Wangaratta is just one win away from a grand final and will travel to Wodonga’s John Flower Oval to do battle with Albury tomorrow.

The second semi final will be a contest of the most in-form teams in the O&M.

Albury is currently enjoying a 16-game winning streak with Wangaratta in a purple patch of form also, having won its past eight matches.

The Tigers are also on their own personal win streak against the Magpies having won the past 18 matches between the two sides, with Wangaratta’s last win over Albury back in 2008.

In this season’s first meeting between tomorrow’s combatants, back in round five, Albury took that game comfortably by 68 points.

A better effort in round 10 allowed the Magpies to close within 17 points of the Tigers at the final siren, with inaccuracy keeping Wangaratta out of the match.

