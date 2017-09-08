Roos, Dogs face epic battle



THE last Ovens and King A grade grand final spot is on the line and King Valley and Tarrawingee are set for an epic showdown to see who goes through to the premiership decider in a week’s time.

King Valley suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday against Greta, while Tarrawingee has won both of its finals games in 2017 and enter tomorrow’s match with valuable momentum.

The comparisons that can be made between the sides is exceptional; both the Roos and Bulldogs have a tall and dominant shooter; King Valley has Grace Patterson (605 goals) and Tarrawingee has Kaylee Seymour (691 goals).

Both teams have dynamic and experienced defensive units with Tarrawingee defenders Noni Jeffery and Nellie Purches locking down the defensive third, while King Valley duo Olivia Szeligiewicz and Deanna Mawson have the experience to shut down any situation.

Their midcourts are also just as star studded with Bulldogs centre Megan Freeman to lock horns with two-time Fay Morgan Medallist Leah Kelly and Marnie Doodewaard in what will be an enthralling battle.

For all the similarities, Tarrawingee coach Amanda Bell believes King Valley still enters as massive favourites.

