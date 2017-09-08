Rehabilitation centre dedicated to Rob



THE first robotics rehabilitation centre of its kind in rural and regional Australia was dedicated in the memory of a police officer who tragically died from injuries suffered in the line of duty.

The Robert Kerr Patient Rehabilitation Gymnasium at Northeast Health Wangaratta was officially opened yesterday in a dedication ceremony to honour Senior Constable Robert Kerr.

Sen Const Kerr served at Chiltern’s one man station when he was struck by a vehicle during his usual morning run and died in hospital 10 days later in 2004.

The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation (VPBRF) funded the new centre entirely after committing to the project two years ago.

Sergeant Colleen Sheridan, president of the North East branch, said the centre was dedicated to Sen Const Kerr because of his dedication to the community.

“Sen Const Robert Kerr was honoured because he was always available and always on duty for his community,” she said.

