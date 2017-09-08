Literacy Day is a chance to focus on future goals



ATTRACTING more people to literacy programs is among the challenges being faced by local education centres.

But according to Trish Sait, program coordinator at The Centre in Wangaratta, attendance at the North East Digital Innovation Conference in Benalla last week offered plenty of inspiration.

“We need to find a way to make those programs more accessible; it’s difficult to get people through the door,” Ms Sait said.

She said last Thursday’s State Government-supported conference, attended by a number of local organisations, would hopefully promote a coordinated approach to efforts to boost literacy, and particularly digital engagement.

It’s also a timely reminder, in Adult Learners Week and as the world marks International Literacy Day today, of the value of literacy skills.

Organised by the United Nations, Literacy Day this year carries the theme ‘Literacy in a Digital World’, and the UN says the day is a chance to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and to reflect on remaining literacy challenges.

