Improving the Barr Reserve

THE first phase of a $1.2 million project designed to upgrade the Barr Reserve precinct over the next two years is progressing steadily.

Drainage works, the start of improvements to drainage, lighting and car park facilities in the area, have extended from the northern end of Park Lane, and are moving towards Edwards Street.

The Barr Reserve’s two ovals and internal car park area will be able to link in with the Park Lane drain once it is complete, meaning the street and ovals would be less susceptible to flooding after high rainfall.

Rural City of Wangaratta council has set aside $330,000 for drainage and restoration works on Barr 2 Oval, as well as $172,000 for lighting development, and $787,000 for the car parking and drainage works in Park Lane.

Maree Walker, rural city manager of infrastructure, planning and delivery, said while the works meant Barr 2 would be ruled out as a venue for the approaching 2017-’18 cricket season, it was expected to be ready in time for next year’s football season.

She said some cricket training times were expected to be available until construction commences, at this stage scheduled for the end of November.

