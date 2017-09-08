Eyes on the Tigers



CATCH us if you can.

That’s the message that Glenrowan co-coach Nigel Robinson is sending out to Tarrawingee as the Kelly Tigers take on their fierce rivals in tomorrow’s Ovens and King preliminary final.

The Bulldogs were exposed by Benalla’s running game in the final quarter of last weekend’s semi final, conceding the last six goals of the game, and the Tigers will be looking to do something similar tomorrow.

With Jordan Hansted expected to play after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury, Glenrowan’s line up will have pace to burn.

Nick Lawrence has been the dominant player in the competition over the second half of the season, with his ability to win the ball, evade tackles and deliver the ball with precision setting him apart.

