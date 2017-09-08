Devils brewing an upset



Categories:

Tags:

TAKING on the undefeated league winners for a shot at the cup final would naturally worry most opposition coaches, but that is not the case for Wangaratta City ladies’ coach Tom Marshall.

Marshall exudes confidence in his team.

It is the same confidence that saw Wangaratta City win its first final in 10 years last weekend against a side it hadn’t beaten all year in Wodonga Diamonds and it is the same approach the Lady Devils will be employing for Sunday’s match.

In round one this season Albury City defeated Wangaratta City 7-nil, before the Red Devils tightened the screws in the second meeting going down 2-nil.

Marshall said it all comes down to his team’s mindset when they take on Albury City.

“We went into the Diamonds game knowing what we had to do; our heads were in the right places,” Marshall said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

