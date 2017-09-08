A fatal affray

Man jailed for his role in a senseless attack in White Street



Categories:

Tags:

THE tragic and senseless misunderstanding, which led to an alcohol-fuelled fatal affray in a Wangaratta street earlier this year, was laid bare in court yesterday as one combatant was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Christopher Meaney, 28, appeared in custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to charges, including recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault, over his involvement in the violent brawl on White Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 20.

Wangaratta’s Russell Berry, 41, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the affray.

Meaney’s cousin, Jacob Allan, 23, has been charged with Berry’s murder and is to appear in a Wangaratta court in early November.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Penny Lawler told the court yesterday that Meaney and Allan were returning home from the Pinsent Hotel when they came across Mr Berry and two other men outside a property on White Street.

She said Berry said goodbye to his friend by using the nickname ‘boo boo’ as he left the property – and that Meaney and Allan approached the group of men under the impression Berry was insulting them.

This post is part of the thread: White Street knife attack – an ongoing story on this site. View the thread timeline for more context on this post.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

