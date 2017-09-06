Tackling abuse



AGGRESSIVE, drunk or drug affected people who enter Wangaratta’s public emergency department could find themselves placed in a specially built room.

Minister for Health Richard Wynne has announced $137,000 to establish a ‘behaviour assessment room’ at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) which will aim to keep patients and staff safe during potentially dangerous situations.

The room will be a separate area adjacent to the ambulance drop off area, purpose built for staff to better assess and manage patients who present to the ED exhibiting a concerning demeanour, and who may place themselves or others at risk of harm.

NHW will be one of 16 Victorian hospitals to get a room as part of a $40 million plan to prevent violence and aggression towards the health workforce.

It is estimated that up to 95 per cent of healthcare workers have experienced physical or verbal attacks while doing their job caring for others and saving lives.

NHW chief executive officer Margaret Bennett told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesteray that everyone who has worked in a hospital emergency department has at some stage experienced aggressive behaviour.

