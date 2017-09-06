No bail for arson accused



A WANGARATTA woman accused of deliberately setting homes alight in Burke Street has been refused bail because the magistrate said she posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

Lisa Hay, 33, appeared in custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the court heard she allegedly deliberately started fires at two Burke Street properties on five separate occasions between April 26 and September 1 this year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Penny Lawler said Hay was remanded on Friday and charged with criminal damage by fire after she allegedly set alight an elderly neighbour’s house at around 2.20am that morning.

Police informant, Detective Senior Constable Justin Schulz of Wangaratta Crime Investigation Unit, said Hay was on bail for other alleged arson attacks at the time of her most recent offending.

Det Sen Const Schulz said Hay was previously charged in August for allegedly setting another Burke Street neighbour’s house on fire four times between April and July this year.

He said the victim of the first series of attacks was a single mother with her two young sons – one of whom has an intellectual disability.

