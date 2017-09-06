Flu jab probe in wake of fatal outbreak



Categories:

Tags:

THE Federal Government will investigate ways to ensure all aged care workers are properly vaccinated against the flu, following the fatal influenza outbreak at St John’s Village in Wangaratta which has claimed its eighth death.

As reported in the Wangaratta Chronicle on Monday, only 40 per cent of staff at St John’s Village in Wangaratta had a voluntary flu vaccination shot this year.

However, potentially a visitor to the village unknowingly spread the virus initially just before the outbreak occurred last month.

Eight St John’s residents have died after becoming infected with the flu over the last three weeks and 123 residents and staff were infected with the virus.

As of yesterday afternoon only five St John’s residents remained under quarantine at the village and the outbreak is scheduled to end eight days after the last confirmed diagnosis.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has now requested Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy to carry out an investigation into mandatory vaccination for staff.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

