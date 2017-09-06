Devils bow out of title race



WANGARATTA City’s season drew to a close on Sunday, going down 3-1 to Melrose.

The curtain fell on an inconsistent season with Melrose putting the Devils’ cup hopes to bed.

Melrose booted three goals and conceded an own goal to Wangaratta as they refused to let the highly fancied Red Devils work their offensive magic.

Defender Riley Hamilton was forced from the ground with a hamstring inside the first 15 minutes revealing a hole in Wangaratta’s defence with creative striker Stuart Vance pushed into Hamilton’s vacant position further limiting the Red Devils’ output.

After 36 minutes of play, Wangaratta City was down 2-nil before an errant clearing ‘header’ from Melrose went through for a score.

“It was an ordinary game from us,” Devils assistant coach Mario Antonello said.

