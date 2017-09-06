Blues fly into big dance



Categories:

Tags:

BOTH sides knew the game would be dictated by the team that settled first and in the end that was Greta as they booked their spot in the Ovens and King A grade grand final with a five-goal win over King Valley on Saturday.

The intensity of the match was ferocious as the two best sides in the Ovens and King competition fought it out and as the bruising first term got under way, it was the class of the Blues that shone through.

Greta burst out to a 14-5, nine-goal quarter time lead with the Blues making the most of their opportunities to put their noses in front of their previously undefeated Roo opponents.

“We were able to put aside our nerves as we adjusted to the intensity and from there we took control,” Greta co-coach Lindsey Tanner said.

King Valley needed to respond and it did powering its way to a 10-8 second term, shutting down the Blues’ momentum and drawing the deficit back to seven goals, 22-15 at halftime.

Greta’s experience got the upper hand to start the second half and got the margin back out to 11 goals at the final change with a 12-8 third term.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

