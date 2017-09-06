Arch-rivals to clash



Categories:

Tags:

IT will be akin to a derby in the first semi final this weekend as Wangaratta Rovers come up against Wangaratta Magpies in the thirds.

The Hawks lost their double chance in the final minute of play against Yarrawonga at the WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday, going down 12.5 (77) to 12.10 (82).

An errant free kick, which ended up out of bounds, handed the Pigeons a shot on goal which they converted from the tight angle to win the game by five points.

It was a disappointing end for the Hawks, who had dominated the third quarter, outscoring Yarrawonga 5.2 to 1.1 to take a seven-point lead into the final stanza.

Paul Sanderson was easily best on ground with the quality and quantity of his disposal leading the Hawks, while Eli Holland-Dean’s purple patch of form continued as he kicked five goals.

Riley Calvene’s work around the ground was exceptional, Hamish McLeod did the dirty work, and Josh Smart showed his skill and nous.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

