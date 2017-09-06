A killer blow?



TARRAWINGEE’S chances of premiership success suffered a critical blow on the weekend, with Justin Hoggan’s season over after the spearhead broke his hand late in the semi final loss to Benalla All Blacks.

Hoggan, who had booted 104 goals in his first year with the Bulldogs, played out the match but was in hospital later, with coach Trevor Edwards confirming the bad news.

“Justin had a displaced fracture in his hand, so he will have surgery this week,” Edwards said.

“He has had a really good year for us but unfortunately now it is over.

“Whenever guys get hurt at this time of year it is especially disappointing, but that’s just the way it goes in finals.

“The intensity of the game goes up and there is a greater chance that someone is going to get hurt – we were just on the wrong side of it.”

