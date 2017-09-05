The Great Alpine Road closures



The Great Alpine Road will remain closed overnight in both directions between Harrietville and Mt Hotham, due to heavy snow fall and severe weather; causing poor visibility.

Access to Mt Hotham and Dinner Plain is via the Great Alpine Road from Omeo.

Chains are required to be fitted in two locations between Omeo and Mt Hotham.

The road will be re-assessed on Wednesday morning.

Due to the severe weather conditions forecast in the area, please plan your travel as though the Great Alpine Road will remain closed for most of Wednesday as well.

The Omeo Highway is also closed between Omeo and Mitta Mitta, due to heavy snow fall and low visibility.

If you’re heading to Mt Hotham or Dinner Plain, please check @victraffic on Twitter or call the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70 before you travel.

*************************************************************************************

Tuesday 9.30am

The Great Alpine Road remains closed in both directions between Harrietville and Mt Hotham, due to heavy snow fall and severe weather; causing poor visibility.

Access to Mt Hotham and Dinner Plain is via Omeo.

The Great Alpine Road is expected to remain closed for most of today.

Snow clearing activities will continue, when safe to do so, however further heavy snow fall is expected and visibility is extremely low.

The Omeo Highway is also closed between Omeo and Mitta Mitta, due to heavy snow fall and low visibility.

If you’re heading to Mt Hotham or Dinner Plain, please check @victraffic on Twitter or call the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70 before you travel.

