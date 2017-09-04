Tigers stay on track

GLENROWAN’S quest for a fourth straight flag remains on track after the Tigers mauled Goorambat to the tune of 106 points in yesterday’s semi final at Milawa.
The three-time reigning premiers took a while to get going, but once they did it was an onslaught.
Sam Gladstone, James Dalton and Andrew Ramzy had the Bats up and about early, and there was only a point in it with five minutes to play in the opening term before majors to Gus Gray and Mat Duffy in red time gave Glenrowan a 14-point buffer.
From there the Tigers put their foot down.
With Nick Lawrence, Jordan Bradley and Gus Gray dominating, the Bats were well and truly outclassed.
Glenrowan had a wealth of options up forward.