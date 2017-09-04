Tigers stay on track


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: , ,
TOO STRONG: Jordan Bradley was dominant through the middle for Glenrowan. PHOTO: Marc Bongers.

GLENROWAN’S quest for a fourth straight flag remains on track after the Tigers mauled Goorambat to the tune of 106 points in yesterday’s semi final at Milawa.

The three-time reigning premiers took a while to get going, but once they did it was an onslaught.

Sam Gladstone, James Dalton and Andrew Ramzy had the Bats up and about early, and there was only a point in it with five minutes to play in the opening term before majors to Gus Gray and Mat Duffy in red time gave Glenrowan a 14-point buffer.

From there the Tigers put their foot down.

With Nick Lawrence, Jordan Bradley and Gus Gray dominating, the Bats were well and truly outclassed.

Glenrowan had a wealth of options up forward.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Stay connected

Your news

Home delivered