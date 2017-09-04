Sad and trying times at village



THE son of a St John’s Wangaratta resident who has endured two weeks of flu outbreak and lockdown in the home has told the Chronicle of the experience.

Even though his father luckily didn’t contract the virus, he has struggled with the strict conditions of living under the Department of Health and Human Services outbreak protocol since it was initiated on August 14.

The resident, who we cannot name, has dementia and is a high care patient and his son said he relies on regular contact from his family to help with his cognitive functions.

“I spoke to St John’s and they said no visits so I have been calling dad daily but he has been confused and he can’t understand the term ‘locked down’,” he said.

“He depends on family to translate things for him and provide signposts and he keeps asking when it’s going to end.”

The son was notified when the outbreak began however he hasn’t had any official advice since as his father has stayed clear of the virus.

