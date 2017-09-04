Police charge woman in relation to alleged Burke Street arson attack



A WANGARATTA woman has been charged in relation to a deliberately lit house fire on Burke Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 33 year old woman was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of criminal damage by fire and one count of conduct endangering life.

The elderly resident of the house that caught fire is lucky to be alive after she was awoken by a smoke alarm.

Wangaratta fire station operations officer Trevor Logan said five fire trucks and about 25 firefighters from Wangaratta, Glenrowan and South Wangaratta fire brigades attended the scene at around 2.30am.

“On arrival, the house was pretty well-involved – the flames were through the roof,” Mr Logan told the Wangaratta Chronicle at the scene.

“It took about an hour for us to get the fire under control.”

