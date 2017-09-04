Newton’s injury mars Wangaratta celebration



ANOTHER hamstring injury to Wangaratta Magpies star forward Michael Newton has marred an impressive 76-point win over Yarrawonga on Saturday.

With 10 minutes gone in the third quarter Newton led to the clubrooms pocket at the city end and took a mark only 40 metres out, and opted to kick the ball inside before promptly leaving the ground to ice the back of his left leg.

Saturday’s game was Newton’s first since round 15 against Wodonga when he initially injured his left hamstring.

Magpies coach Dean Stone is unsure of the full extent of the injury.

“I have only spoken to him briefly, but from all reports it has similar signs to the last time he did it,” Stone said.

“He will do everything he can to get up for the next game.”

Newton had booted 1.2 to that point in the game just as the Magpies pulled away from the Pigeons.

