Magpies surge to huge win

WANGARATTA is through to the second semi final to take on Albury following a remarkable 76-point thrashing of Yarrawonga on Saturday.

The Magpies dominated the second half of the qualifying final at the WJ Findlay Oval, piling on 11.9 to just 2.2 after the main break.

The first half was the high-pressure, highly-contested style most spectators would associate with finals football and the scoreboard reflected that as the Magpies took an early advantage.

Wangaratta booted the first two goals of the match with Matt Kelly drilling one from 30 metres out inside the first two minutes and Brad Melville capping off some brilliant tackling pressure from Wills Reilly to kick the second.

