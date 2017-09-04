EBA may face challenge



A NEW four-year enterprise bargaining agreement, passed in a tight vote by Rural City of Wangaratta staff last week, may be legally challenged by the Australian Services Union this week.

ASU organiser Emma Bagg told the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday that the union’s legal team were looking at the processes involved in the independently conducted vote, which was carried 157 yes to 141 no last Thursday.

Ms Bagg said she believed not all staff had been provided sufficient access to the EBA over the seven days prior to the vote, opening up possible technical grounds to challenge its validity.

She said the closeness of the vote, given there were around 70 other staff who hadn’t voted, were also matters to be raised with the Fair Work Commission.

“We’ve notified our 106 union members of our intentions and advised them that any protected industrial action will cease,” Ms Bagg said

Rural city chief executive officer Brendan McGrath said council is confident the right process has been followed.

