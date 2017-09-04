Civil engineering Kristy’s number one



Categories:

Tags:

WHEN Kristy Tossol was younger, she could not wait to leave maths studies behind.

It wasn’t until Kristy reached VCE that she realised she in fact loved studying maths and science.

“I only really realised I liked maths later on,” she said.

“When I was young I couldn’t wait until I got to year 10 so I could quit maths but when I got there I realised I didn’t really like anything else so I just kept going with it.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I was at university, but the university said to have a crack at engineering and I love it.”

Kristy discovered civil engineering while studying a Bachelor of Science at Melbourne University and knew it was the perfect fit.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...