Black magic



Categories:

Tags:

A SIZZLING final quarter of fast-paced, attacking football has landed Benalla All Blacks in their first Ovens and King senior grand final following a stunning 23-point win over Tarrawingee on Saturday.

Trailing by three goals at the last change, the Panthers completely turned the tables on the Bulldogs, adding 7.5 to 1.0 to run out convincing victors.

This was extraordinary in and of itself.

Coming into this match Tarrawingee had won every last quarter it had played for the year, outscoring its opponents by a massive 517 points – an average of just a tick under five goals per game.

What made Benalla’s feat all the more remarkable was that it was achieved largely with 17 men on the ground after Scott Docherty was shown a yellow card in the latter stages of the third term and sent from the field.

At that point in play scores were level at 10.6 (66) apiece.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...