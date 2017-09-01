Seven flu deaths at Wangaratta aged care facility



Categories:

Tags:

FLU-RIDDEN Wangaratta locals are urged to avoid aged care facilities after seven elderly residents recently died following an outbreak at the St John’s Retirement Village.

Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton today confirmed “we are at the peak of one of the worst flu seasons ever,” with the elderly in one of the highest risk groups.

“In aged care facilities, the flu can spread quickly.” Dr Sutton warned.

“Sadly, for the frail – and people with underlying health conditions – the flu can be very serious.”

St John’s Retirement Village has 146 residents and 200 staff.

Of these, 123 were affected by the flu during an outbreak over the past few weeks.

The seven residents who died were aged between 70 and 94, and had other conditions that made them particularly susceptible.

The Department of Health and Human Services has worked with the facility to manage the outbreak, ensuring strict infection control measures.

Dr Sutton said flu is a highly contagious viral infection, spread by contact with fluids from coughs and sneezes.

“This is a timely reminder to all visitors that washing their hands with soap before visiting loved ones in aged care or hospital is extremely important,” he said.

“And if you are sick you should avoid visiting loved ones in an aged care facility or hospital.

“Hand hygiene gel is widely available for visitors in hospitals and aged care facilities, and should be used even if you are not unwell.

“You should always wash your hands immediately afterward sneezing, coughing or going to the toilet with soap and running water and dry your hands thoroughly.”

There have been 208 respiratory outbreaks this year compared with 104 for the same period last year.

So far this year there have been more than 11,300 confirmed cases of influenza in Victoria, with many more notifications still expected.

“About 800 people in Victoria die each year from influenza – the most of any communicable disease,” Dr Sutton.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...