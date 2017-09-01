Regional wine going global

$170m boost in marketing product to US and China



NORTH East wine producers have welcomed the Federal Government’s $50 million plan to increase the value of wine exports up to a record $3.5 billion.

The increase is expected to bring $170 million worth of wine tourism to regional communities.

Nationals Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie said the Export and Regional Wine Support Package was designed to deliver increased export opportunities which would also drive jobs and growth, and encourage international tourists to taste wine from the North East and also experience the region.

“The funding includes a boost to marketing campaigns targeting the US and China, a wine export grants scheme for current and new exporters to China and the US, state-based and competitive grants to develop wine tourism experiences and work to encourage cider exports,” Senator McKenzie said.

“This package aims to deliver up to eight per cent per annum value growth across all export markets to 2021–22, including 15 to 17 per cent in China and six per cent in the US.

“It provides a sustained focus to grow exports, as well as aiming to attract 40,000 more international tourists to Australian wine regions by 2019–20, delivering an estimated $170 million to the economy.”

