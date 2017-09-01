Pies name strongest team yet



IT will be the strongest side Wangaratta has fielded this season as they reload for their assault on the Ovens and Murray finals.

The Magpies finished second on the ladder, and will now contest their first senior football grade final since 2012 against Yarrawonga at WJ Findlay Oval tomorrow.

“It is an exciting time for the club as a whole with all three football sides and three netball sides in the finals; I think everyone at the club is excited by the development,” Magpies coach Dean Stone said.

“Hopefully we can all compete really well and push deep into the finals.”

Bolstering Wangaratta’s line up is the return of players Michael Newton and Judd Porter, while Stone will resume his role after his one week served was deemed enough of a punishment by the Appeals Board after changing his plea from not guilty to guilty.

