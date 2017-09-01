Flu outbreak

St John’s Village locked down: cases at hospital at record level

Steve Kelly


IMMUNISED: NHW CEO Margaret Bennett getting her flu shot by infection prevention and control nurse Kim Comensoli.

WANGARATTA’S largest retirement village is in lockdown due to an influenza outbreak.

The public hospital has also had an unprecedented number of confirmed flu virus cases this year.

St John’s Village chief executive officer Glen Phelps said the shutdown was implemented two weeks ago under Department of Health guidelines to contain the outbreak.

The village was due to reopen to the public today, but new flu cases on Wednesday have reset the clock, with department protocol requiring eight clear days before a facility can end its lockdown.

“This has resulted in a restriction to all normal activities and movement throughout the facility (St John’s Village),” Mr Phelps said.

“All visitors, contractors and volunteers were unable to enter St John’s as per the recommendations from the Department of Health’s protocol.

