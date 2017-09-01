Fire training ground awaits lease of land


MAN BEHIND NEW VENUE: CFA practical area drill (PAD) supervisor Ritchie Gardner is waiting on council’s finalisation on the handover of land so work can be done to develop a new training ground for emergency services personnel. PHOTO: Luke Plummer

TRAINING of CFA, police, ambulance and corrections officers will be staged at a new $5 million training ground off Wangaratta’s Shanley Street.

The project has been in the making for several years and once complete will offer state of the art training facilities for emergency services personnel.

It will be an upgrade to existing facilities adjacent to the Wangaratta Saleyards which due to flood overlays don’t supply the opportunity for expansion.

Key highlights of the new facility will be an off-road driver training course for CFA members who regularly encounter rugged dirt tracks while fighting fires.

A tactical response area for Victoria Police members will also enhance the training apparatus for course participants.

CFA practical area drill (PAD) supervisor Ritchie Gardner said he’s waiting on a memorandum of understanding from council so the CFA can acquire 30 acres of land to conduct an environmental study.

