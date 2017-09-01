Finland-bound Strongmen



BEECHWORTH locals and Wangaratta gym owners Rahn Deuis and Jayden Hill are among 50 competitors from around the world that will descend upon Kokkola, Finland for the Strongman World Championships.

The two day tournament from September 9-10 will test all aspects of the strongman’s training, pushing their bodies to the limit in the under 90 kilogram and under 105 kilogram weight classes.

Deuis will compete in the under 90 category and Hill will compete in the under 105 category.

Importantly, for a shot at taking home the world strongman title competitors will need to finish in the top-12 placings on day one to progress to day two.

Day one’s events will involve farmers carrys, Viking presses, drags, a crucifix carry and an aeroplane tyre drag.

Weights lifted and times achieved will determine who goes on to the next day.

