Dogs’ mojo back

TARRAWINGEE is set to flick the switch and get back to playing the sort of football that had many considering the Bulldogs a shoo-in for the flag earlier in the season.

The Bulldogs’ form in recent weeks hasn’t measured up to what they were producing in the first 12 rounds, but coach Trevor Edwards is confident that touch will come back as soon as the ball is bounced in tomorrow’s first semi final against Benalla All Blacks.

“I don’t think our form has been bad, but it has been an interesting last month,” Edwards said.

“Knowing that we were going to finish top two there probably wasn’t a lot to be gained from those last few matches, so keeping everyone motivated was a challenge.

“Playing with that same level of intensity that we had been earlier was a bit tougher, but I think it’s a natural thing that as soon as finals start, blokes will be stepping up and pushing themselves harder.”

Minus Lachie Raven and Jai Canny, who both suffered season-ending leg fractures, Tarrawingee will be at full strength tomorrow, with Danyon Hearne set to play his first game since breaking his wrist in round eight.

