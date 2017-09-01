Battle for supremacy



BETWEEN them the two combatants of the second semi final lost just one game throughout the entire 2017 season.

That one loss was a thrilling encounter in round 11 between tomorrow’s opponents in King Valley and Greta.

That round 11 match, and Greta’s only loss of the season, was decided by just one goal and adds to the excitement of a match with grand final implications to be fought out at Tarrawingee from 2.30pm tomorrow.

King Valley rolled through the season undefeated finishing as the minor premier, with a percentage of 187, while Greta finished the season in second with a whopping 208 percentage points.

Tomorrow the Roos and the Blues will put it all on the line for a grand final berth with King Valley hoping to cap their undefeated season with a third straight premiership.

With that expectation in mind ahead of their first final, King Valley coach Deanna Mawson said that there is less pressure on her side this time around.

