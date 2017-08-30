SOLAR FLARE UP



A $50 million solar farm planned for North Wangaratta has been delayed at least six months due to an appeal to the Victorian, Civil and Administrative Tribunal by an adjoining neighbour.

It’s a delay that drivers of the solar farm Countrywide Energy (CWE) says will cost the business $15 million in lost revenue as the VCAT hearing isn’t until February 2018.

The objector is North Wangaratta Family Motel owner Jason Nichols and he believes the 20-megawatt solar farm, would elevate noise levels from Hume Freeway traffic, could be a fire risk, will ruin the area’s rural aspect and affect rail trail tourism under its current plan, approved by council.

With an estimated project cost of $40 million, CWE says it will generate 90 full-time jobs during construction with ongoing maintenance jobs.

It would generate enough energy from the 70,000 solar panels to power the equivalent of 5000 homes and enable nearby industry to shore up electricity at today’s prices for the next 25 years.

However, Mr Nichols said he lodged the appeal to VCAT after following all the necessary processes with council, which came to an unsatisfactory outcome on the matter.

