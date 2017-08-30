Record broken



ADAM Burchell engraved his name into the AWFA record books as he slammed home five goals to lead Wangaratta City to a 6-4 win over Cobram on Sunday.

His five goals saw him surpass Twin City Wanderers’ Zac Walker’s record tally of 50 goals, finishing the home and away season with 51.

The goals were all necessary for the Red Devils, who were down 3-1 at one stage before heading into halftime trailing 3-2 with Burchell scoring both.

The first goal came from a long one-two between Burchell and Connor Heffernan, with Burchell duly converting in the bottom left hand corner, while the second goal was from a cross from a tight angle.

Two penalties to Wangaratta in a five-minute stretch in the second half saw Burchell draw level with the record on 50, and also hand Wangaratta City a 4-3 lead.

Cobram quickly equalised 4-4, before Burchell handed the Red Devils the lead once again with his fifth and record breaking goal, a brilliant pass from George El Kotta setting Burchell up again for an easy tap in.

Coach Connor Heffernan played through an ingrown toenail to finish off the game with Wangaratta City’s sixth goal, icing the match.

Burchell said the Red Devils wanted to make a statement.

