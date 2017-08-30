Murderer’s mum in court



THE elderly mother of convicted murderer Michael Cardamone will face court next week in relation to her role in conspiring to murder a key witness in her son’s murder trial.

Maria Cardamone, 79, of Wangaratta, appeared emotionless in custody via video link from Dame Phyllis Frost Centre at Wangaratta County Court yesterday, where the court heard her plea hearing had been moved to Wednesday, September 6.

Mrs Cardamone has been in custody since her arrest and court appearance at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court in May, where it was alleged she planned to pay a ‘hit man’ $25,000 to murder a key witness in the case against her son.

She has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by conspiring to murder a crown witness.

An impact statement from the Myrtleford man she intended to kill will form part of the evidence.

Judge Gerard Mullaly said he wanted the proceedings to take place in Wangaratta, not Melbourne.

“I can’t for the life of me understand why it’s in this court and not the Supreme Court,” he said.

Defence barrister Robert Stary said Mrs Cardamone had requested the help of an Italian interpreter to assist her in next week’s court proceedings.

Her son Michael Cardamone was sentenced at the Wangaratta Supreme Court on Friday to life in prison without parole for murdering Whorouly mother Karen Chetcuti.

