King Valley’s grand tour

THE Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley confirmed itself on the weekend as one of the best in the Subaru National Road Series (NRS).

Race director Marty Tobin said team managers were united in their praise of the event.

“Many of them said it is the best tour on the NRS calendar,” Mr Tobin told the Chronicle.

“They praised the overall organisation, the communication with teams and the inclusion of other events including the Sam Miranda Gran Fondo and Victorian Road Series which all added to the atmosphere.”

He said the weather conditions were good with any rain over the weekend well dissipated before the riders took to the bitumen.

“Even the wind on Sunday helped make an exciting finale,” he said.

