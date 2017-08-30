Hawks go down fighting



WANGARATTA Rovers’ 2017 season drew to a close on Saturday, going down in fighting fashion with a three-goal loss at the hands of North Albury.

In a gritty final round showing the Hawks fought back from an 18-10 quarter time deficit.

The Hoppers needed to win to hold third spot, and the Hawks made them work for it.

The home side lowered the margin to seven goals at half time and six goals at three quarter time before a final quarter push saw the Hawks edge within three goals.

It was a solid performance especially given the circumstances.

Inside the first minute starting shooter Shani Rickard fell and reinjured her wrist forcing coach Michelle Caruso to rearrange the side.

