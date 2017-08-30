Fast start sees Bulldogs progress to A grade semi finals


NAIL-BITER: Keely Tua takes possession in front of Lauren Claney during Moyhu’s one-gaol win over Tarrawingee in the B reserve elimination final.PHOTO: Emma Hillier

TARRAWINGEE leapt out of the blocks and never looked back in its 10-goal elimination final win over Goorambat.

Fourth-placed finishers Tarrawingee played fifth-placed Goorambat on Sunday at Milawa.

The Bulldogs started the match with a flurry, bursting out to an opening quarter 12-7 lead.

The Bats lifted their intensity for the second term, keeping pace with the Bulldogs and not allowing the lead to grow further as Tarrawingee entered the long break with a five-goal, 20-15 lead.

A 10-9 third term allowed the Bulldogs to get out to a six-goal lead at the final change before Tarrawingee put the pedal to the metal and surged out to a 10-goal, 45-35 win.

Fay Morgan Medal winner Noni Jeffery and Nellie Purches were in the Bulldogs’ best with their play in the defensive end of the court being a highlight.

