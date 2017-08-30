Fairytale for Knights



A FAIRYTALE end to an extraordinary foundation season saw the local Knights rugby club secure two premiership flags at the weekend.

The North Eastern Knights Rugby League Football Club was victorious in both the women’s league tag grand final and the junior contest in the Murray Cup regional competition, both held at Greenfield Park in Albury on Saturday.

While it has been many years since Wangaratta was represented in the Murray Cup league, the Knights have carved a name for themselves during their inaugural season, and profiled a lesser known sport in a township often touted as Aussie Rules dominated.

The Lady Knights faced off against league veteran Wodonga Storm and held their opponents scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the opening half.

Storm’s Tiana Stuart was first to score and the Storm managed to convert and establish a 6-0 lead, which they took into the halftime break.

However, following a rousing address from coach Gavin Drage, the Lady Knights came back firing in the final term, with second half tries from Sal Kaiwai and Mia Baillie.

