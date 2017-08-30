Celebrate your footy love and win great prize for dad



THE Wangaratta Chronicle has a very special book pack to give away this week – and all you need to do is tell us your footy love story.

Thanks to author and self-proclaimed St Kilda ‘tragic’ Yvette Wroby, the pack includes copies of Siren’s Call, Yvette’s memoir detailing the year she spent travelling around Australia and asking people why they support their teams, and The Women’s Footy Almanac 2017, of which she is an editor alongside Stephanie Connell and John Harms.

Of her 2015 adventure in pursuit of footy origin stories, Yvette says what emerged was that “people made a choice at a moment in time, a happenstance, something that led to the colour of someone’s footy love”.

“It might have been the pattern on the guernsey, the family, a friend, a connection,” she wrote.

“It was across the board. It didn’t matter if they lived in the outback or by the sea, in the suburbs or the bush, whether they were men or women, younger or older, or what their ethnic heritage was. People all had a story, a way of explaining why they barrack for the team they do.”

So, for the chance to win these two books, perhaps as the ideal Father’s Day present for a footy-mad Dad, simply tell us your footy origin story.

Just how did you come to barrack for your football team, be it local or national; what has helped maintain your passion; and what traits or events best illustrate that love?

Send your entries (with accompanying photos if possible) to [email protected] by 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, August 31.

