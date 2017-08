Categories:

Tags:

Police will be closing Mason Street, Wangaratta, between Tone Road and Greta Road at 11.45am this morning due to a funeral procession.

The road is expected to be closed for about 15 minutes.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...