Mayor fires shots

RURAL city mayor Ken Clarke has fired several ‘shots’ at events that have gone against the progression of Wangaratta over the past three months.

He listed in his quarterly report at the August ordinary meeting facets regarding public attitudes, government disapprovals and arduous planning and environment processes that “work against entrepreneurial activity, investment, employment, growth and public recognition of the rural city”.

“In previous quarterly reports I’ve been optimistic but this evening I can find little joy in our achievements, or lack of, over the last quarter,” he told the audience at the Peechelba Memorial Hall last week.

He referred to missed $4.4 million in funding for the proposed outdoor aquatic facility and $900,000 for the Moloney’s Square development.

But it wasn’t just missing on funding Cr Clarke spoke of “vicious” feedback from the community about the latter.

