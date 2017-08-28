Mandy’s mission to help women



WHEN Mandy Hogan learned about the struggles of marginalised women in Nepal, she wanted to make a change.

The physiotherapist, with lifelong friend Liz Phillips, travelled to Kathmandu in June this year to work with charity organisation Seven Women that helps marginalised women become economically sustainable.

The organisation runs a safe house for marginalised Nepalese women and trains them in crafts and skills to provide career opportunities.

“I have travelled a lot, now when I go back I don’t want to just be a tourist, I want to go back and use my skills in different ways,” Mandy said.

“I would like to go into different countries to source items that will support women in business there and then that can support women here in living life more mindfully.

“I have always wanted to work more with third world countries.”

